Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

