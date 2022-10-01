Retirement Solution Inc. Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

