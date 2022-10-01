Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

