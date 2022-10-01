Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million 5.43 $6.54 million $0.21 4.81

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 80.08% 86.82% 86.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, indicating that its stock price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

