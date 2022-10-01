Reviewing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TDH and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Volatility and Risk

Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 11.02, indicating a potential upside of 318.83%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than TDH.

TDH has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oatly Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -39.99% -23.60% -17.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDH and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $1.09 million 18.76 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $643.19 million 2.42 -$212.39 million -0.47 -5.60

TDH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Summary

TDH beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

