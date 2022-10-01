Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 232,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.76.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

