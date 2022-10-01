Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMBI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $158.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

