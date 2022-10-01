Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 78.72% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid Stock Down 2.2 %

Rite Aid stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rite Aid

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

