Robert W. Baird Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $170.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEX. Citigroup raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.80.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

