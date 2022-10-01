Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 496,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,812. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

