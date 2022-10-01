Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. 31,419,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.