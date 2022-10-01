Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 2,035 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 97,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 1,492,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

