Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 819 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.