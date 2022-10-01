RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFG opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

