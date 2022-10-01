RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,090 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $129.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

