RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

