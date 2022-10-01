RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $42.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.