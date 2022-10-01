RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,748.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 226,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

