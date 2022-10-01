RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RXR Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RXRA stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 192,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. RXR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.08.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.