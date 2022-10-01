Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

R stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. 540,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

