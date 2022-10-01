Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

