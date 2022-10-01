Rye Brook Capital LLC Makes New $16.26 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,530,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,736,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,058,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,956,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.40 and a one year high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

