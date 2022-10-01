Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,548 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

