SAFE DEAL (SFD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.92 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00066565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,245,670 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,743 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

