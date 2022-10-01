Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

