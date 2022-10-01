Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 37.3% in September

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

