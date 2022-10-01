Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IOT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 799,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,500. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $13,394,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

