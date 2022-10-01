Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. SentinelOne makes up 3.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.