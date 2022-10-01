Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $366,000 Investment in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. ProFrac accounts for about 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

PFHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 246,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,046. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

