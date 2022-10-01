Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 10,500 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $90.35. 3,007,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

