Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 10.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was down 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 15,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,144,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 7.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
