Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 10.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was down 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 15,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,144,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

