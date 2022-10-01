Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 129 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

GS opened at $293.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

