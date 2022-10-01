Sandy Spring Bank Buys 578 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

