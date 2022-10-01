Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Mastercard stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.89.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

