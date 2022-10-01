Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $101,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

