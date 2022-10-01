Sandy Spring Bank Has $11.55 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $977,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.