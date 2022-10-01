Sandy Spring Bank Has $17.81 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

