Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.