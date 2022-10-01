Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

