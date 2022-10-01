Sandy Spring Bank Sells 51 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $267.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

