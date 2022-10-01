Sandy Spring Bank Sells 751 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $102.34 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

