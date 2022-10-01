Sandy Spring Bank Takes $4.21 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,166,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,392,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

