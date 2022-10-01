Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after purchasing an additional 963,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.