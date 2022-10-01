Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $4,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $512,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $176,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $56.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

