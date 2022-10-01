Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €689.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Kering Stock Up 0.8 %

KER opened at €458.55 ($467.91) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €524.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €518.29.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

