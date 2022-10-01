Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,472,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

