Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

