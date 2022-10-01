Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,482,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

