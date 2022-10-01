Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

