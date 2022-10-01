Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,104. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

